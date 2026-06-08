5 Classic Rock Songs That Bring Boomers Back To Their First Day Behind The Wheel

Music can invoke memory that allows people to time-travel back to their very first day in the driver's seat, and in this trip down memory lane, we picked a few tunes specific to boomers' nostalgia for that rite of passage.

Growing up in newly built, sprawling suburbs, boomers came of age with American car culture. Their environment necessitated a car to get around, but boomers also forged emotional ties to cars and the emerging sense of identity and yearning for freedom they represented. Classic rock kept pace with this cohort, producing songs like Deep Purple's "Highway Star" that celebrate muscle cars and the open road.

The songs we've chosen were released between 1971 and 1975, and were likely blasting on car radios and eight-track decks when younger boomers turned 16. These tunes focus on sounds, like the roar of an engine, or details, like the feel of the steering wheel, to evoke memories and emotions of the satisfaction and thrill of finally slipping into the driver's seat.