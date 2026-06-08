Rock Songs For Anyone Whose First Crush Became Their Forever

Not many people are lucky enough to spend their lives with their very first crush, but for those who do, rock music makes for a powerful soundtrack to their romantic life. Just as the genre is populated with songs of heartache and longing, some of the best rock songwriters of all time have given us songs that reflect the feeling of undying devotion and the decision to escape into a world made for two. Here are four of the best.

Stretching from the classic rock of the 1960s to the alternative rock of the 1990s, these four tracks all have one thing in common: They reflect that almost spiritual feeling associated with lifelong love. The Beatles may have told us that "all you need is love," but in great songwriting, love is often accompanied by a sense of fragility that comes from the passing of time and the possibility of loss even as you declare your devotion. Even if your "forever person" is no longer in your life, you're sure to recognize the feelings that these four songs evoke.