The No. 1 Song On June 10, 1966 Sounds So Much Cooler Today

Welcome to the first edition of The No. 1 Song on This Day, a biweekly column where we discuss the No.1 songs from decades ago that are way cooler today.

It can be hard to hear a song like "Paint It, Black" with fresh ears. It's a 60-year-old song from one of rock's biggest names, the Rolling Stones, and you've probably heard it about a quadrillion times unless you're very young. It not only hit No. 1 on The Billboard Hot 100 on the week of June 10, 1966 and stayed there for two weeks — it went on to snowball in popularity over time to become the Stones' most listened-to song on Spotify, at about 1.7 billion listens. But trust us when we say: It wasn't only one of 1966's coolest songs, it still sounds vastly weirder, cutting-edge, and cooler today.

At its heart, "Paint It, Black" is a weird song. Give it a listen. Does it really sound like "rock?" Does it sound like any other chart-topper? To us, it really sounds like a galloping desert chase between an obsessed, Wild West lawman and outlaw, one of whom is a yogi and both of whom wield black magic. It sounds like madness and smothering oppression and exactly what the lyrics describe: "I wanna see it painted, painted black / Black as night, black as coal / I wanna see the sun, blotted out from the sky / I wanna see it painted, painted, painted/ Painted black, yeah." Is this the memoir of a serial killer?

It's a testament to the enduring, legitimately brilliant songcraft of "Paint It, Black" that the song got to where it is. Fear not, we're going to get to the heart of what makes "Paint It, Black" so undeniably cool.