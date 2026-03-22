5 Rock Songs From 1966 That Sound Even Cooler Today

The middle of the 1960s birthed countless now-classic rock 'n' roll sounds, from folk rock to psychedelic rock to soft rock. Each of these subgenres, and everything in between, cultivated memorable sounds that would define the future of rock music, as well as establishing artists who would remain for decades. But it can be easy to forget just how special some of these songs were. Something many capture, an essential trait of this mid-'60s era, is a defining coolness, a swagger — an altogether undeniable feeling.

Thanks to their driving rhythms and groovy guitars, their tasty vocals and moving lyrics, these classic tracks from 1966 were appreciated at the time but have only grown in cool since their release. The likes of Bob Dylan and the Beach Boys were experts in delivering these sounds, as were some other artists you're sure to recognize. Whether it's time itself separating them from the pack, themes and instrumentals that were ahead of their time, or any other factor that delivers that indisputable feeling, the songs on this list took the musical seeds planted in 1966 to a whole other level, and are still tracks we're playing on repeat to this day.