Should You Store A Guitar In A Case Or On A Stand?

Quiz time: Does a book get dusty when you leave it on a shelf? Does skin get leathery and ultimately ruined if you sit in the sun all the time? Does heat and humidity make wood swell and doors stick? Even if the answer to only one of these questions was "yes," then your mission is clear: Stow your guitar in a case when you're not playing it. Don't leave it out on a stand.

Guitars are fragile things, no matter how much effort it took the likes of Pete Townshend and Kurt Cobain to maraud and splinter their instruments on stage. Their guitars were solid-body electrics, though, not the much more delicate hollow-body acoustics. And besides, we're talking about wear and tear over time — the slow decay that eats away at everything. Leaving a guitar on a stand and not stored in a case means exposing it to all of the factors we mentioned above, chiefly heat, light, humidity, and dust.

If you care at all about music, your instrument, the money you paid for it, and basically anything besides treating your guitar like a conversation set-piece in the corner that's supposed to make you look cool rather than service your love of art, then you'll not only slip your guitar in a case when you're not using it, you'll go through all the maintenance necessary to prolong its life. This way, even an often-played, cheap acoustic can last up to 10 years, and a well-made acoustic can last for centuries.