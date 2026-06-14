'70s High School Hits Written By Rockers Who Never Graduated

High school kids in the 1970s rocked out to a variety of acts, like Black Sabbath, Rod Stewart, AC/DC, Rush, and Led Zeppelin. And while the songwriters behind these acts all managed to make it to the top of the heap in the music industry, awash in fame, money, and success, many of them didn't graduate high school themselves. Some of these future mega-stars dropped out to pursue music or, in the case of Stewart, soccer, while others had undiagnosed learning disabilities, as was the case with Ozzy Osbourne, which led to leaving school early.

Many of the rock gods that dominated the popular music scene of the 1970s may not have finished school, but that didn't stop them from writing some killer tunes that had high schoolers bopping to their hits. From Rush's first major hit, "Closer to the Heart," to Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog," which cracked the Top 20 in 1971, here are five '70s high school hits written by rock acts that were short on education but long on talent.