5 Nearly Perfect '60s Songs That Almost Everyone Agrees On

With rock 'n' roll maturing and branching out into its various daughter genres, and with the women's and civil rights movements roiling society, the 1960s were an incredible time to be near a radio. The world was changing, music was changing with it, and the listening public had their pick of songs with a message — even if that message was about the importance of having fun.

In keeping with the spirit of the decade, three of the songs here are female-empowerment bangers — that wasn't initially intentional, but such was the vibe of the era that many of the best songs it produced were about women unwilling to deal with nonsense. Wistfulness and optimism fill out the emotional landscape of our other selections. The '60s, like every decade before or since, were kind of a weird time to be alive, and no one captured people's attempts to make sense of their time period and their relationship better than musicians.