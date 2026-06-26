'70s-Era Rock Bands Almost Ruined By A New Frontman

The kiss of death for a rock band often comes from a new set of lips, and plenty of '70s bands almost met their doom when, for whatever reason, they decided to replace their lead vocalist. It's a risky endeavor that sometimes spoils that indescribable musical dynamic that made it special in the first place. Even worse, they could ruin that delicate relationship they have with their fans. If the new singer is too different from the old, then those once familiar songs will now sound slightly off, turning even the most revolutionary of rockers into a mock tribute act to themselves — the ultimate humiliation. But if these groups do it right, they can avoid tarnishing their careers when a new face steps into the spotlight.

After all, a new singer isn't that bad. Such a lineup change could usher in a new musical direction, turning a band once beloved by scuzzy bikers into yacht rock superstars. It could turn one-hit wonders into radio legends. Or, it could be a temporary fix, helping beleaguered metal gods from self-destructing long enough to make amends with their estranged frontman. As you'll see with this list of '70s-era rock bands, a lot is on the line when a band bets on a new frontman, and sometimes, the gamble pays off.