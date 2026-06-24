5 '70s Artists Whose Biggest Hits Happened By Accident

Deep Purple's "Smoke on the Water" is an accidental hit based on an actual accident: the December 4, 1971, fire that destroyed the Montreux Casino in Montreux, Switzerland. As Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention played in the Casino's theater, an enthusiastic audience member fired a flare gun. The flare set the theater's wooden ceiling ablaze, and the fire soon engulfed the Casino. Thankfully, no one was killed or seriously hurt.

Deep Purple watched from their hotel room near Lake Geneva as this was going down. The group was in Montreux to record what would be their "Machine Head" album at the Casino's theater. But with the venue in ruins, Claude Nobs, director of the Montreux Jazz Festival, relocated the band to a vacant theater called The Pavilion. "[We] started to record, but we only managed to do one track ... it was just a jam, we didn't know what it was going to be ..." said bassist Roger Glover, in an interview with Eska Rocks (via YouTube). The recording ended abruptly when the cops came and shut them down. That "mid-tempo jam" would evolve into "Smoke on the Water" when the group was desperate for a song.

You see, Deep Purple were in a crunch: they had rented the Rolling Stones' mobile studio setup, and all the fire-based delays left them with about three weeks to write and record the album. With time dwindling, Grover said the band realized they were one song short. "We thought, 'Well, let's listen to that thing we did in the small theater.'" With biographical lyrics and what is now considered the greatest guitar riff of all time, "Smoke on the Water" was a massive hit, going to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 while "Machine Head" went to No. 1 in the U.K.