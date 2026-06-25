In 1970, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Took This Quiet Joni Mitchell Song And Spun It Into A Rock Hit

If there's one album that perfectly sums up the turbulent but hopeful spirit of the late '60s, it's Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's album "Déjà Vu." Released a few months before the Kent State shootings in May of 1970, stripped the peace movement of its innocence, and less than three years after the Summer of Love, it's an album that, as the title suggests, looks back. Helping it to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 album charts was a cover of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," which became a top 40 hit for the band. CSNY dressed her ode to the ideals of the festival at the zenith of the hippie cultural movement in tight harmonies, hard-edged guitar lines, and groovy rock 'n' roll.

In doing that, they turned Mitchell's song into a generational touchstone. Rock journalist Langdon Winner panned the album in Rolling Stone (unfairly in our opinion), but he struck on something when he quipped that CSNY "will probably remain the band that asks the question, 'What can we do that would be really heavy?' And then answers, "How about something by Joni Mitchell?'" He's not wrong that "Woodstock" goes extra hard. Mitchell's composition and performance are luminous and ethereal — it's one among many gems from the prolific Canadian singer-songwriter — but in the hands of a band made up of close peers, friends, and ex-lovers, it's a heavy, beautiful anthem. A song that sounds even cooler today than when it came out, it's both a rich document of its time and timeless.