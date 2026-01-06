5 Songs From 1977 That Sound Even Cooler Today

In many ways, 1977 was a bellwether year for rock music. As "Saturday Night Fever" brought disco to the mainstream, Rod Stewart, the Eagles, and Fleetwood Mac carried the airwaves; hard rock stalwarts like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Ted Nugent filled arenas; and psychedelic and prog experimentalists such as Genesis and Pink Floyd got weirder and better. This was the year punk and new wave broke out of CBGB, and the Sex Pistols' anti-anthem, "God Save the Queen," was banned on the BBC. For rock — and pop music in general — 1977 seems to be when the long shadow of the '60s had truly receded, and coming trends came into focus.

The late '70s were an especially vibrant time for rock singles and albums. A generation of musicians raised on the Beatles brought new sounds and pushed established acts to evolve. Though not every vintage from 1977 stands the test of time, some songs really are like wine; they've gotten better over the last 50 years, sounding even cooler today than they did then. That year, there were so many groundbreaking releases to choose from, and what's cool is subjective. As such, we aimed for a sonically broad-ranging list and considered how much each song has impacted music since then and continues to influence musicians today. In this very short list, we sought songs with staying power: songs that don't just hold the line but show invention and vision.