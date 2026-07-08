The No. 1 Song On July 8, 1965 Sounds So Much Cooler Today

Welcome to the third edition of The No. 1 Song on This Day, a biweekly column where we discuss the No. 1 songs from decades ago that are way cooler today.

Come sing along to everyone's shared crisis: "I can't get no satisfaction / I can't get no satisfaction / Cause I try, and I try, and I try and I try." Not only do these lyrics belong to one of the Rolling Stones' most universal, catchiest, and enduring songs (about 940 million Spotify listens), they belong to a song that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 the week of July 8, 1965. You'd never guess it came out in '65, though, as the song sounds vastly more modern and even cooler today.

Originally released as a standalone single, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" later got added to the U.S. version of the Stones' 1965 album, "Out of Our Heads," as "Satisfaction," yet it was omitted from the U.K. version. Why the dumb move for such a killer, groovy, singable, memorable track? As the album name says, Decca Records might have been out of their heads. So while Brits experienced dissatisfaction at missing out on hearing Mick Jagger cry about not having any satisfaction, the song went to No. 1 in the U.S. and stayed there for four weeks. This is four years before the Apollo 11 moon landing, for context.

Much like another Stones' song, "Paint It, Black," which went to No. 1 on June 10, 1966, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" stands out because of its core song and lyric writing. Its riff-focused structure, the Stones' ever-present attitude, and its universal lyrics have only grown cooler and more relevant over time.