5 Classic Songs That Hard Rock Covers Brought Back To Life

The Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" possesses a surrealist, dreamlike quality to the song. The synth and beats mesmerize, but it's Annie Lennox's soulful voice that hooks the listener in this sonic tug-of-war between tension and release. The synth-pop number has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and it deserves every single accolade it has garnered. Funnily enough, it's also the Eurythmics' biggest hit that you have been singing wrong this whole time.

In 1995, the shock rocker and ever-controversial Marilyn Manson unleashed a cover of the song on his EP "Smells Like Children." If the Eurythmics version feels like lucid dreaming, then the Manson cover is a sleep paralysis demon sitting on your chest. The track bites with a sinister snarl, as Manson's harrowing voice teeters between ominous and downright creepy. Surprisingly, the instrumental section lends itself well to guitar-driven rock, turning it into the type of song that every first-time guitar player wants to learn because of its simplicity and melody.

Manson's cover of "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" hit No. 31 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and it also brought newfound attention to Manson, as well as fans — including Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics. "I liked the Marilyn Manson version when it first came out — the video was one of the scariest things I'd seen at the time," Stewart told Metro.