5 Classic Songs That Hard Rock Covers Brought Back To Life
When it comes to covers, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — or downright heresy if the remake sucks. Fortunately, hard rock appears to be the perfect outlet for those looking for covers of classic songs. There are more hits than misses in this genre, as artists have a knack for taking what works in an all-time banger, then tweaking and rubberstamping it with their own signature styles to reach newer generations of fans.
As a matter of fact, there are instances in which some covers could even be considered better than the original. Is it outrageous to declare such a thing? Maybe, but it's also important to say the quiet part out loud sometimes, especially when it's the truth. So, let's start the party and explore the hard rock covers that brought back to life classic songs. Make sure to add these tracks to a playlist along with the originals to do your own comparison analysis.
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) — Marilyn Manson
The Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" possesses a surrealist, dreamlike quality to the song. The synth and beats mesmerize, but it's Annie Lennox's soulful voice that hooks the listener in this sonic tug-of-war between tension and release. The synth-pop number has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and it deserves every single accolade it has garnered. Funnily enough, it's also the Eurythmics' biggest hit that you have been singing wrong this whole time.
In 1995, the shock rocker and ever-controversial Marilyn Manson unleashed a cover of the song on his EP "Smells Like Children." If the Eurythmics version feels like lucid dreaming, then the Manson cover is a sleep paralysis demon sitting on your chest. The track bites with a sinister snarl, as Manson's harrowing voice teeters between ominous and downright creepy. Surprisingly, the instrumental section lends itself well to guitar-driven rock, turning it into the type of song that every first-time guitar player wants to learn because of its simplicity and melody.
Manson's cover of "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" hit No. 31 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and it also brought newfound attention to Manson, as well as fans — including Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics. "I liked the Marilyn Manson version when it first came out — the video was one of the scariest things I'd seen at the time," Stewart told Metro.
Stripped — Rammstein
As one of the most important bands of the '80s, Depeche Mode doesn't have enough hands to count all their hits. Coming off 1986's "Black Celebration," the single "Stripped" holds all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a Depeche Mode song. The samples and repetitive rhythm lay the platform for Dave Gahan's ethereal vocals to transport the song to uncharted territories. However, there's an emotion-stirring moment toward the end of the song, as a new synth line enters the fray as Gahan sings, "Let me see you stripped down to the bone."
It's no secret that Depeche Mode served as the prototype for many industrial rock bands. Rammstein paid the ultimate homage by covering "Stripped" for the 1998 Depeche Mode tribute album, "For the Masses." This version of the song keeps the spirit intact but boasts more steel, as it unleashes a tribalistic rhythm section that matches the ferocity of Till Lindemann's voice. The vocalist may not have the sultriness of Gahan, but he compensates by turning this into a headbanger's ball.
Lindemann changed the chorus by excluding parts from the original. This wasn't so much an aesthetic choice but one born out of necessity. "It was really difficult in the studio as Till had to keep singing, 'Let me see you stripped down to the bone,' and he couldn't sing 'down to the bone,'" Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe said in a video (translated by Raw Music TV). "It didn't work so we just left it out."
Wicked Game — HIM
Everybody who has frequented a bar or live music venue in the last 30 years has likely heard a cover of Chris Isaak's classic song "Wicked Game" by whoever is nominated as the entertainment for the evening. The poignant 1989 ballad might sound like it's about the tragedy of love, but the melancholy melody deceives, since it's actually about instantly regretting to meet for a hook-up.
Finnish rockers HIM refused to stick to the soft and sullen formula for their '90s cover of "Wicked Game," though. Instead, they turn up the volume to 11 and add a gallop through the electric guitar-powered rhythm section. Unquestionably, the cover receives a new lease on life through the magical baritone pipes of vocalist Ville Valo. Look, Isaak is no slouch in the singing department, but Valo takes this song and makes it his own by adding his signature gothic croon to the mix.
As it turns out, "Wicked Game" actually changed the trajectory of HIM's career. "[W]e struck gold when we had the idea of playing Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game,'" Valo told Metal Hammer. "We put that on a demo, and within two weeks we got signed by BMG in Finland. Which was crazy, because it was a major label."
Faith — Limp Bizkit
In 1987, "Faith" turned into one of George Michael's biggest hits, spending four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's a song that utilizes Michael's strengths as a singer to the fullest, beautifully complemented by a hip-shaking rhythm section that oscillates between pop and rock.
Just over a decade later, Limp Bizkit, who would become one of the most hated bands in music, covered "Faith" on their debut album, "Three Dollar Bill, Y'all," and kept the good vibes rollin', rollin', rollin'. Expectedly, this cover is nothing like Michael's version. While it starts off in a similar hushed vein, the song soon explodes into a heavier tune that sees vocalist Fred Durst erupt into a raging chorus backed by his bombastic band of brothers. Heck, there's even a moment for DJ Lethal to shine by scratching the decks during the song.
"Faith" climbed to No. 33 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and as Durst explained, it was only aided by a scandal involving George Michael in the news. "I didn't expect him to get busted in that bathroom but his misfortune actually helped us," Durst told Billboard in 1999. "We couldn't ask for more of a buzz. I hope kids remember to go back and investigate the original as well as our take on it."
Smooth Criminal — Alien Ant Farm
Straight off the iconic "Bad" album, "Smooth Criminal" turned into another mega-hit for Michael Jackson in the late '80s, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Sure, it wasn't a chart-topper like the King of Pop's other bangers, but it's still a track that gets everybody moonwalking to the groovy beat and asking, "Annie, are you okay?" Considering Jackson's legendary status in the music industry, nobody could have predicted that a hard rock band named Alien Ant Farm would have had the success they did with their cover of "Smooth Criminal." What's surprising is how well the song lends itself to the genre, since the recognizable beat and bopping bassline stay intact. All that Alien Ant Farm does is double down on what works and wrap it up in early 2000s rock — even singer Dryden Mitchell ensures to do his best MJ impressions with his vocal ad-libs.
Alien Ant Farm's "Smooth Criminal" cover hit No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart for four weeks and remains the band's biggest claim to fame. The best part of it all? Their version received a nod of approval from MJ himself. "I loved it," he said in an interview (via Instagram).