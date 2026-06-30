5 U2 Songs That Prove 1992 Was The Best Year Of Their Career

In 1992, U2 reinvented themselves as techno-rock juggernauts, playing fast and loose with new textures and moods to create their experimental joy fest "Achtung Baby." In the four years prior, they'd released the ponderous and self-serious (though still incredible) American roots rock explorations of "The Joshua Tree" (which gave the band its aching No. 1 love song, "With or Without You") and its companion piece "Rattle and Hum" from the late '80s. With "Achtung Baby," joyous industrial crunch became a key component in their musical mixture. It served to bring the band a wider audience and capitalize on the mainstream success they'd courted with those earlier works, an expansion that showed U2 had a variety of tricks up their collective sleeve.

The move made 1992 the band's biggest year for extended exposure, too. By spacing out their singles, U2 managed to keep songs from "Achtung Baby" on the charts for more than a year. No song spent fewer than 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Mysterious Ways" and "One" managed to break into the Top 10. "Even Better Than the Real Thing" and "Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses?" showed up in the Top 40, proving that songs with wordy titles could become contenders. And while "The Fly" didn't rise past the middle of the Hot 100, it set the tone for a milestone year in the U2 catalog, one that proved to be their biggest yet.