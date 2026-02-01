5 Classic Rock Songs From The '90s That Don't Sound 30 Years Old

The music of the 1990s was a smorgasbord of sounds, offering something to please just about every section of society. East Coast gangsta rap rubbed shoulders with the riot-grrrl movement, while urban R&B and pop jostled for chart dominance with grunge and indie rock, and deft production values made it all go down a storm. Whatever you were into, there was a soundtrack for it.

This colourful tapestry served as a backdrop to a landscape that is eerily echoed in the 21st century: Social and political division were everywhere, while cable TV, cellphones, and the nascent internet provided a means of escape. Millions of us sought solace in our favorite bands, and '90s rock provided a supply of hook-laden songs that plugged into how we felt.

Frustrated with authority? So were Rage Against the Machine and The Cranberries. Feeling overwhelmed and anxious? Green Day proved you weren't alone. Thirty years on, we're still facing many of the same challenges, but we think that the snarling guitars, thumping drums, and cris-de-coeur lyrics of these five songs remain so cool and so relevant, they could have been written yesterday.