5 Classic Albums That Define '90s Alt-Rock

Asking anybody which is their favorite Smashing Pumpkins album is akin to prodding, "Which is your favorite child?" It's tough to pick, since Billy Corgan and Co. released certified bangers, especially in the '90s. However, if you have to choose the most defining record from their catalog, do not overlook 1995's "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness."

This wildly ambitious double album showcases the Smashing Pumpkins' versatility and what established them as one of the most important rock bands of the 1990s. From the nastiness and aggression of "Zero" and "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" to the poignant orchestra-powered beauty of "Tonight, Tonight" and nostalgic summertime drive of "1979," when you say a record has it all, "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness" really does. It's a kaleidoscope of sonic colors, refusing to be one thing but everything at the same time.

The album topped the Billboard 200 chart, while picking up seven Grammy Award nominations (but only winning one in the end). The ambition of "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness" didn't only push the Smashing Pumpkins out of their own comfort zone, but it also stood as an example to other musicians. One notable fan is My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way, who revealed that seeing the Smashing Pumpkins tour the album had a profound effect on MCR. "We saw that and was like, 'We would love to do this, it would be real f***ing amazing,'" he said (via Rolling Stone).