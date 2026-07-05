At Just 22, Paul McCartney Penned One Of The Most Covered Songs In Music History

Few artists can say they created their best work by the tender age of 22, but in the case of the Beatles and Wings legend Paul McCartney, that — respectfully — may well be the case. That was the age the songwriter penned and recorded "Yesterday," his achingly poignant guitar ballad that revealed the emotional depth of the Beatles' songwriting and which went on to become one of the most covered songs in music history.

McCartney was part of the famous Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership alongside Beatles founder John Lennon. Though all the songs either of them wrote were credited to the duo, many were written in isolation and recorded after receiving the other's approval. "Yesterday" was one of these songs, written almost entirely by McCartney. He claims to have awoken one day with the chord progression in his head, but was convinced it was something he had remembered from somewhere else, and he was hesitant to work on the song before he asked as many people as possible if they recognized it. Eventually he completed the lyrics during a long car journey in Portugal and presented it to his bandmates and producer George Martin. They told McCartney the song would work best as a solo record with just McCartney accompanying himself on guitar alongside a string quartet, and, unusually, no instrumentation from John Lennon, George Harrison, or Ringo Starr.