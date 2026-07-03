One Of Folk Rock's Most-Covered Songs Has No Known Author

If you're like most people, you probably first heard "House of the Rising Sun" sung by Eric Burdon of the Animals (pictured), a '60s British invasion band that boomers are still waiting for younger generations to discover. Ominous and brooding yet playful and eccentric, the track sounds something like a demented cowboy carnival. It's perfect for acoustic guitar, which might be why it's been covered by folk rock artists again and again. They can't credit anyone with the original song, though, as it has no known author.

By the time the Animals covered "House of the Rising Sun" in 1964, it had already been in professional circulation for more than 30 years. It was first recorded in 1933 by Clarence "Tom" Ashley and Gwen Foster as a stripped-down banjo and acoustic guitar affair titled "Rising Sun Blues." The arrangement is vastly different from the Animals' version we all know, which provided the template for later covers. It's in a major key, it doesn't have the Animals' signature acoustic guitar line, and it's homey and even sweet. Ashley said the song dated back to the U.S. Civil War and got handed down to him from his grandfather, but that's where the trail grows cold.

We at least know the song dates to a period following the founding of New Orleans in 1718, as the earliest version references the city. Its lyrics are pretty different from the Animals' version but also spin a tale of moral corruption, vice, and sin. Subsequent covers do the same, but with their own twists.