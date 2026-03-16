We Bet You've Never Heard These Underrated Bob Dylan Songs

There are few artists as lauded as Bob Dylan. In a discography as loaded as his, both in quantity and in quality, it's nearly impossible to be familiar with every song or even every album. The vast array of bootleg and unreleased tracks that have seen light over the years doesn't make the task any easier. And though we can be satisfied enough with the hit albums, such as "Highway 61 Revisited," "Blood on the Tracks," and "Blonde on Blonde," there's a lot more gold to be found, if you only go looking.

Though Dylan's most successful songs were certainly popular for a reason, some of which — such as "Like a Rolling Stone" or "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" — are among the greatest rock songs of all time, his best work is arguably away from the hits, having been overshadowed in some way. The songs we've chosen are buried in overlooked albums, on demo tapes of songs later recorded to greater popularity, or forgotten cuts from successful albums.

In this list, we'll dive into the depths of Dylan's body of work, digging up tracks that only his superfans may know all of. Whether it's the enigmatic Dylan's folk-rock '60s, masterful '70s, or' 80s-and-beyond sounds you're looking for, we'll tackle them all.