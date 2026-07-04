One Of Creedence Clearwater Revival's Best-Charting Singles Won Ike & Tina Turner Their Only Grammy

"Big wheel keep on turnin' / Proud Mary keep on burnin'." You probably read those lines in one of two voices: John Fogerty's swamp rock twang ("boinin'" instead of "burnin'") or Tina Turner's high-energy, raspy belt. That's because after Creedence Clearwater Revival's original "Proud Mary" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1969, Tina and Ike Turner's 1971 cover single garnered their one and only Grammy together in 1972.

1972 was also the year that CCR broke up. They'd been at the center of a rapid yet brief explosion of success that saw them release seven albums over four years and garner five No. 2 hits (but no No. 1s — a surprising record). At the same time, Tina and Ike Turner's careers were on the rise. They'd gotten married in 1962, released a bunch of hits, and were in need of additional songs for an upcoming album. Tina, having loved "Proud Mary" on release, remembered the song one day and suggested that she and Ike adopt it as their own. Some noodling later, a bit of Ike playing the guitar in their car, and the two had the foundation for their half-calm, half-lively rendition that really let Tina's energy and stage presence shine.

Not only did Ike & Tina Turner's version of "Proud Mary" reach No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, it also won them a Grammy for best R&B group, vocal or instrumental. In 1976, Tina filed for divorce, and 17 years after that, she reprised the song solo.