Classic Rock Songs You Probably Didn't Know Were Inspired By Real Events

Many of us may have once assumed that musicians must somehow pluck their inspiration from nothingness into reality. But, of course, it doesn't work that way. Any artist can tell you that they're nearly always inspired by the world around them, and even the most famous classic rock musicians are no different. As it turns out, some of your favorite songs from this era were inspired by real-life events, ranging from one dreamily silly Beatles song to a hauntingly bleak track that has become one of Bruce Springsteen's very best achievements.

Of course, it's not like the best rockers of the era simply slapped together a bare-bones report of an event and set it to music. What fan would want to listen to a news article, after all, even if it's got a John Bonham drumbeat beneath it? In other words, you'll often have to go digging — just ask anyone who's tried to tease out the meaning of Don McLean's famously symbolic "American Pie," though there is real truth behind those lyrics, too. That's all for the best, though, as these artists took real events and turned them into songs that are arresting enough to have stood the test of time.