5 Folk-Rock Hits With No Known Authors

Bedrooms, street corners, showers, prisons, or even just a silent mind: Though songs can live anywhere, only a few make it to recording. Folk rock duo Simon & Garfunkel said as much in 1966's "The Sound of Silence" in the famous line, "People writing songs that voices never shared." And some works live on as hit folk rock tunes, no matter that we don't know who originally wrote them.

This is exactly what a "standard" is: An old song that's gotten played again and again to the point where it's embedded in sociocultural fabric, though we don't know where it came from. Timeless in quality and sound, examples include nursery rhymes like "London Bridge Is Falling Down" or "Mary Had a Little Lamb." Each has an unknown author, some kind of folkloric background, and history spanning hundreds of years. It's not a stretch to see how such standards got adopted for folk and folk rock music, as folk genres tend to focus on the singer and pared-back instrumentation while allowing the song's core composition to come to the forefront. In the hands of skilled musicians, such tracks can be instrumentalized and interpreted in ways that make them not only viable for the 20th and 21st-century music industry but also bona fide hits.

We mentioned Simon & Garfunkel, who masterfully interpreted "Scarborough Fair" into such a song. "House of the Rising Sun," "Whiskey in the Jar," and others likewise found life in the capable hands of artists who made good on the songs' unknown authors.