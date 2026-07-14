The Beatles Wrote This Song In 1967 — One Year Later, Joe Cocker's Cover Skyrocketed To A Hit
Joe Cocker just might be the only cover artist who was so good that he deserved to get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which he posthumously did in 2025. He was such a good frontman that he transformed a so-so 1967 Beatles song into a colossal hit that went to No. 1 in the U.K. in 1968 and stayed on the Official Singles Chart there for 13 weeks: "With a Little Help From My Friends."
Yes, and apologies to diehard Fab Four fans: Joe Cocker's version is superior. Fundamentally, "With a Little Help From My Friends" was just a little ditty that Paul McCartney and John Lennon included on 1967's "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" that they used to poke fun at drummer Ringo Starr, who sang vocals on the song (one of 11 Beatles songs where he did so). Hence lines like, "What would you do if I sang out of tune?" The result was a song that's perfectly catchy and singable, like any Beatles track, but which is also an overrated '60s rock song. It wasn't released as a single until a 1978 reissue, when it reached No. 71 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Joe Cocker's rendition, however, had already blown up by then. The Beatles approved Cocker's cover of their song for his 1969 album, also titled "With A Little Help From My Friends." Those friends included Jimmy Page, who played guitar on Cocker's cover as Cocker's gritty voice rang with soul.
An infusion of grit, soul, and power
There's a huge musical difference between the Beatles' original "With a Little Help From My Friends" and Joe Cocker's cover, which remains the definitive version of the song no matter standing toe-to-toe with nearly 550 official covers. The warbling organ, background singers, singing lead guitar lines, explosive crescendos, and, naturally, Cocker's signature, unique singing style: The song's undeniably excellent.
Core songwriting credit for "With a Little Help From My Friends" obviously goes to the Beatles' enduring brilliance, but instrumentation, vision, plus the wherewithal to form what is arguably a supergroup for the cover belongs to Cocker. We mentioned Jimmy Page on guitar, to which we can add Procol Harum's B.J. Wilson on drums and Tommy Eyre on organ. Yep, Cocker's understood the song's central message. Even the Beatles sent Cocker a congratulatory letter when the song hit No. 1 in the U.K. Live versions of the song resemble ecstatic church services more than anything, with Cocker's herky-jerky body movements looking like the power of the music is thrashing its way out of him.
Folks must have felt the same back in 1968, the year after the Summer of Love, when the song's message seemed to ring particularly true. As Mel Magazine quotes the 1998 biography, "Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now," McCartney said the song was, "a celebration of sixties ideas of communalism, peace and smoking dope." And yes, '80s and '90s folks will know it as "The Wonder Years'" opening theme song, a show centered on themes of friendship and a wistful sense of bygone time. At this point, it's doubtful that any other cover could surpass Cocker's, or would even want to.