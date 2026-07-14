The Beatles Wrote This Song In 1967 — One Year Later, Joe Cocker's Cover Skyrocketed To A Hit

Joe Cocker just might be the only cover artist who was so good that he deserved to get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which he posthumously did in 2025. He was such a good frontman that he transformed a so-so 1967 Beatles song into a colossal hit that went to No. 1 in the U.K. in 1968 and stayed on the Official Singles Chart there for 13 weeks: "With a Little Help From My Friends."

Yes, and apologies to diehard Fab Four fans: Joe Cocker's version is superior. Fundamentally, "With a Little Help From My Friends" was just a little ditty that Paul McCartney and John Lennon included on 1967's "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" that they used to poke fun at drummer Ringo Starr, who sang vocals on the song (one of 11 Beatles songs where he did so). Hence lines like, "What would you do if I sang out of tune?" The result was a song that's perfectly catchy and singable, like any Beatles track, but which is also an overrated '60s rock song. It wasn't released as a single until a 1978 reissue, when it reached No. 71 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Joe Cocker's rendition, however, had already blown up by then. The Beatles approved Cocker's cover of their song for his 1969 album, also titled "With A Little Help From My Friends." Those friends included Jimmy Page, who played guitar on Cocker's cover as Cocker's gritty voice rang with soul.