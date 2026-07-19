This 1975 Queen Masterpiece Took Years To Make — And It Almost Didn't Get Released

Despite the much-loved "Bohemian Rhapsody" being now considered among the finest songs ever recorded, the origins of the theatrical hard rock classic were torturous for the members of Queen. In fact, we now know that "Bohemian Rhapsody" nearly didn't exist at all, despite Freddie Mercury spending years building up the material for the classic song.

When it comes to rock songs of vaulting ambition, few can compete with Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." The grand operatic track, which spans six and a half minutes and features a capella harmonies, balladic piano passages, heavy riffs, and soaring solos, is like little else that has climbed the charts since the dawn of popular music. The tale of the song's creation is one of intense friction between members of Queen and their record label, and as usual in such arguments, it boiled down to whether it was commercially viable or not.

It is a testament to the originality of "Bohemian Rhapsody" that, back in 1975, Queen's own label seemed unwilling to take a risk on it, despite the band's growing worldwide fame.