What It Was Like The Day Freddie Mercury Died

The British hard rock band Queen had reached the late 1980s as one of the biggest stadium acts in the world. They had dominated the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with several studio albums, and some of the decade's most popular songs were Queen hits. "Crazy Little thing Called Love" and "Another One Bites The Dust" had both topped the Billboard Hot 100.

But secretly, Queen was in crisis. As only the band and their closest friends knew, their magnetic frontman, Freddie Mercury, whose incendiary performance at the 1986 Live Aid concert at London's Wembley Arena had gone down in history as one of the most iconic concerts of all time, had retreated from the limelight. Rumors were circulating about his health as a result of press intrusion into the condition of the rock icon as he went about his life in London.

Indeed, Mercury had been sick for several years by the time 1990 rolled around, but it was only in November 1991 that he would finally go public with his illness, just hours before his tragic death on November 24, 1991, at the age of 45. Here's how the story unfolded, and how Queen managed to continue despite their loss and learn to honor Mercury's incredible legacy.