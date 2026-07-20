5 Songs That Prove 1969 Was The Decade's Best Year For High School Hits

Iconic love song "Sugar, Sugar" held the No. 1 spot the longest in 1969, topping Billboard's Hot 100 for four weeks. The bubblegum pop confection was credited to the Archies, a band featured on the CBS Saturday morning animated series "The Archie Show," beating Damon Albarn's Gorillaz to the cartoon-band punch by 29 years. The show updated a 1941 comic book and followed the misadventures of Archie Andrews and his friends at Riverdale High. It was a ratings hit, claiming 75% of the television audience, and was pitched toward contemporary tweens and teens.

Hoping to emulate the success of the Monkees TV show, CBS approached that show's producer Don Kirshner to create a song for the animated Archies to play. "Sugar, Sugar," written by tunesmiths Andy Kim and Jeff Barry, proved addictive as candy to high school kids, drawing boys and girls onto the dance floor and stirring a cauldron of hormones with seemingly innocent yet secretly salacious lyrics like, "Pour a little sugar on it baby."

In a year awash with concerns for authenticity, "Sugar, Sugar," a song by a nonexistent band, arguably connected with teens craving escapism. "The year of Woodstock, the year that we landed on the moon, the year everyone was talking about Charles Manson ... There was this song that just showed up," Kim told NPR. Speaking of the moon, "Sugar, Sugar," undoubtedly scored coolness points with teens when it was played in outer space by the Apollo 12 crew.