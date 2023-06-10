The Real Meaning Behind Make Your Own Kind Of Music

"Mama" Cass Elliot's 1969 hit "Make Your Own Kind of Music" had a moment in 2023 when it was featured in the highly-anticipated film trailer for "Barbie" and made its way into a TikTok meme. The latter used a clip of Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal from the 2022 movie "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" with Elliot's voice singing in the background (via Rolling Stone). Regardless of how, when, or where you first heard the song, its messages of self-actualization, self-reliance, and independence have clearly resonated with a whole new generation.

Perhaps the most well-known version, Elliot's rendition is, in fact, just one of many. The song was written by Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, two legendary Brill Building songwriters (per Variety). Pop oriented, it was not what Elliot was known for with her folk-rock vocal group, The Mamas & the Papas. The content of the lyrics reflects the crossroads she faced in her own career and represents a new direction for the star. From an album of the same name, the song came out shortly after The Mamas & the Papas broke up. The band briefly reunited three years later.