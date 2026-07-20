Quote Of The Day By David Bowie: 'As You Get Older, The Questions Come Down To About Two Or Three...'

David Bowie was an artistic chameleon who changed the face not only of rock 'n' roll, but also popular culture, thanks to his ability to creatively transform himself while remaining true to his own vision. Born David Robert Jones in Brixton, England, in January 1947, he was drawn to music early, but his first attempts as a singer-songwriter led nowhere. Then, in 1969, he had his first taste of success with "Space Oddity," and by the early '70s he was an international star as he morphed from one persona and sound to the next, with each of Bowie's famous looks having its own singular style and meaning.

Over the decades, he explored glam rock, soul, jazz, and post-punk, among other genres. He also acted in films, produced albums for other acts such as Iggy Pop and Lou Reed, and collaborated with Queen, Mick Jagger, and Trent Reznor, stretching his reach further.

As he got older, he began to reflect on spirituality and his own life on albums such as 1997's "Earthling" and 2002's "Heathen," with the latter album referencing some of his earlier work. Then, in 2014, Bowie was diagnosed with liver cancer and quietly worked on his 25th and final album, "Blackstar," which focused on mortality and transcendence. The album came out on his 69th birthday, and he died two days later. Certainly, Bowie gave us all plenty to think about, and that's why he's our quote of the day.