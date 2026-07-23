The No. 1 Song On July 23, 1968 Sounds Even More Free-Spirited Today

While raised by his grandmother, Hugh Masekela developed a love for music. He played piano and listened to jazz. As a teen, he became enamored with the trumpet after seeing "Young Man With a Horn," a biopic about jazz musician Bix Beiderbecke. Masekela's mentor, Bishop Trevor Huddleston, bought him a second-hand trumpet as a way to quell his rowdy behavior. "In two weeks, I was playing songs from 'Young Man With a Horn," Masekela said in "The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits." "I was obsessed."

Bishop Huddleston was soon deported to England for his civil rights activities. The chaplain then helped Masekela earn a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music in London, hoping to give him a life outside of the oppressive apartheid regime. A year after that, in 1960, singer-songwriter Miriam Makeba (with help from her friend, Harry Belafonte) secured Hugh a scholarship at the Manhattan School of Music. Masekela worked for Belafonte's music publishing company while playing with Makeba and starting his own career.

"I was in Zambia to visit my sister at the beginning of 1968," Masekela explained in "The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits." "It was the first time I'd been in southern Africa in 10 years. A friend of mine who wrote a lot of songs laid a tape on me." The song was likely "Mr. Bull #4" by Freddie "Mr. Bull" Gumbi. When Masekela's eighth album, "The Promise of a Future," was short one song, his sax player suggested covering the novelty song. Philemon Hou, an actor/composer, helped compose the melody, turning the novelty song into Masekela's biggest hit.