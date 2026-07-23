3 Songs You Didn't Know Paul Simon Wrote For Other Famous Musicians
There are many songs that people have completely forgotten were written by Paul Simon, or they simply never knew. He's better known for being the songwriting mastermind behind the legendary duo, Simon & Garfunkel, and their countless hits, but every true fan knows that his influence extends way beyond his work for the duo, and even beyond his solo career. He wrote several tracks for other artists, and it's not only because he's a generous soul, but because he's always been quite literally overflowing with music.
"I spend more time writing music than writing words," Simon told American Songwriter. "The music always precedes the words. The words often come from the sound of the music and eventually evolve into coherent thoughts ... It's like a puzzle to find the right words to express what the music is saying." A lot of the songs he wrote for other artists and bands to record became huge hits, and today, we're reviewing some of the most important ones.
The Cyrkle — Red Rubber Ball
In 1966, the Cyrkle went on tour with Simon & Garfunkel, and they didn't know it at the time, but that opening gig would end up changing their career forever. While on tour, Paul Simon played them a tune he had written with Bruce Woodley from the Seekers. The song was called "Red Rubber Ball."
"It came to us on a scratchy 45, just Paul singing it with a guitar," singer Don Dannemann said to Noise11. "Tommy Dawes heard it and said, 'This is a cute song'. We all listened and thought, 'Yeah, let's try it'." Simon's generosity changed the trajectory of their careers. After hearing that great tune, manager Brian Epstein chose them as the opening act for the Beatles' next tour. They played their latest hit for tens of thousands of fans, and that exposure skyrocketed their popularity. After the tour with the Beatles, that song went on to reach No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and established them as a band.
Chad & Jeremy — Homeward Bound
This Paul Simon song was eventually recorded by Simon & Garfunkel, but before he recorded it himself, Simon let another famous duet use it. In 1966, before S&G recorded it, the songwriter allowed British duo Chad & Jeremy to include it on their record, and it meant everything to the band.
"Homeward Bound" is the type of song that shows just how prolific and talented Paul Simon was. The songwriter was in Liverpool waiting for his train to take him back to London to reunite with his girlfriend.
"Homeward bound / I wish I was / Homeward bound / Home where my thought's escapin' / Home where my music's playin' / Home where my love lies waitin' / Silently for me." This universal theme is part of what makes the song so perfect. Of course, Simon was able to loan it to another group; everyone can relate to it, and that's what makes his songwriting genius.
Dorris Henderson — Leaves That Are Green
"Leaves That Are Green" was originally meant to be just a solo Paul Simon song, but he generously gave it not just to Simon & Garfunkel but also to folk singer Dorris Henderson. She recorded it in 1965 and released it as a single, with the trad song "The Hangman" as the B-side. Her version of the song was incredibly moving and drew people's attention. She had left the U.S. and moved to London at the time, and her folk sound quickly made her stand out.
The following year, Simon & Garfunkel released their own version of the song, but Henderson's will always hold an important place in music history. In this song, Simon was reflecting on the passage of time with a deep level of wisdom, which was remarkable, considering he was only in his early 20s.
"I was twenty-one years when I wrote this song / I'm twenty-two now but I won't be for long / Time hurries on," he sings in the opening verse. Then, he goes on to the chorus, using the leaves as a metaphor. "And the leaves that are green turn to brown / And they wither with the wind / And they crumble in your hand."