3 Songs You Didn't Know Paul Simon Wrote For Other Famous Musicians

There are many songs that people have completely forgotten were written by Paul Simon, or they simply never knew. He's better known for being the songwriting mastermind behind the legendary duo, Simon & Garfunkel, and their countless hits, but every true fan knows that his influence extends way beyond his work for the duo, and even beyond his solo career. He wrote several tracks for other artists, and it's not only because he's a generous soul, but because he's always been quite literally overflowing with music.

"I spend more time writing music than writing words," Simon told American Songwriter. "The music always precedes the words. The words often come from the sound of the music and eventually evolve into coherent thoughts ... It's like a puzzle to find the right words to express what the music is saying." A lot of the songs he wrote for other artists and bands to record became huge hits, and today, we're reviewing some of the most important ones.