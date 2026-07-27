The Classic Rock Band That Somehow Sounds Much Cooler Today

Steely Dan could only have happened in the '70s. Only that decade could have fostered their mélange of progressive rock, jazz, and pop styles, and only it could have inspired their impressionistic, if jaded, world-weary lyrics. But on iconic albums like "Aja," "Pretzel Logic," and "Gaucho," you hear music that's aged like fine wine and become timeless, its aromas and textures blossoming every time you put on headphones. Like few of their peers, Steely Dan sound even cooler and more vital today than in their heyday.

The songwriting collaboration of Walter Becker and Donald Fagan gained popularity in the '70s, but were they actually "cool" then? It's up for debate. Though "Aja" peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in 1977, it polarized audiences and critics. "'Aja' will continue to fuel the argument by rock purists that Steely Dan's music is soulless," wrote Michael Duffy in Rolling Stone, "and by its calculated antithetical to what rock should be." It probably didn't help that they'd become a strictly studio project in 1974: the perfect fodder for record collectors and nerdy rock fans.

But thanks to hip-hop samples (as in Kanye West's use of "Kid Charlemagne"), TikTok accounts and memes, crowded Reddit forums, and critical reappraisal, waves of Millennial and Generation Z have become Dan heads. Whether pulled in by their obsessive approach to songwriting and studio work, or the cynical worldview depicted in their tongue-in-cheek lyrics, they are proof that the world is still catching up to Steely Dan.