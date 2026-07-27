Quote Of The Day By Bono: 'I Wish To Begin Again ...'

We can't talk about Bono without talking about U2. By the numbers, U2 has sold 135 million albums since their 1980 debut, "Boy." They've garnered a stunning 22 Grammys, and remain one of the most undeniably successful rock bands in modern history. At the center of it all stands Bono, a frontman whose early-life, religiously split Irish household defined his career and life from then on out.

U2 is a band bound by contradictions as much as its interplay of politics and music. A breakout hit like 1987's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" — a song which defined rock history in the '80s — contains blatantly Christian, utopian-minded lyrics like, "I believe in the Kingdom Come / Then all the colors will bleed into one." But Bono's lyrics have always been interpretable enough, and the band's image is "rock star" enough (especially "Achtung Baby" through "Pop"), that folks have speculated about U2's Christian background for decades.

Bono's desire to be born again need not be limited to religiosity, though. Growing up in Ireland amidst The Troubles in the latter half of the 20th century, which inspired the song "Sunday Bloody Sunday," it was an extremely turbulent period in recent Irish history. Bono saw politics and religion mingle in blood; this explains practically everything about his real-world outlook. That's why he gets our quote of the day.