5 Songs From The '80s That Define Rock History

Without a doubt, the 1980s definitely had its own very stand-out musical identity. The rise of hip-hop like Public Enemy aside hair metal bands like Mötley Crüe, American new wave bands like Talking Heads, the fallout of '70s rock outfits, like Stevie Nicks evolving into her solo career, plus a whole lot of synths and drum machines, the '80s produced quite the eclectic musical brew. Rock lived on, though it changed dramatically from the classic '70s tracks that folks will still be blasting till the end of time. It divided into subgenres, adopted new elements, and left us with some superb music that defines the decade.

But first, what do we mean by "define" rock history? A song that defined a musical epoch isn't necessarily a song that caused a musical epoch, although they could be the same. Songs that defined the '80s also aren't necessarily the decade's biggest, blow-out hits. Rock history isn't just what was happening in the hugest hooks on the most-played radio songs, but how popular and rising musical leanings converged to form a snapshot of the moment. For this article, we've got to consider how each song matches this criterion, and also how all of our songs, collectively, form an accurate snapshot of the decade. And since rock itself has many faces and definitions, we've also got to portray each of these.

On one side of the rock spectrum, a song like AC/DC's 1980 "You Shook Me All Night Long" encapsulates much of the '80s party-hardy attitude. On the other hand, U2's 1987 "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" delivers a reply to that attitude. In between and after, other songs define the tenor of the rock moment and the people who listened.