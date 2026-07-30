Quote Of The Day By Stevie Nicks: 'We Have To Walk In With A Big Attitude ...'

"Our boys never went anywhere without us," Stevie Nicks added in the same NPR interview. "And we were always invited to the party. But it was because we demanded that from the very beginning. 'Cause you know, you can't just, like, be a wimp and then a year and a half or two years later decide to not be a wimp anymore. Because people will always treat you like a wimp once they have decided that's what you are."

Our quote of the day describes a time when Nicks and her bandmate Christine McVie sought to be taken seriously both within the new lineup and within the wider music scene. Nicks' journey to that point hadn't been straightforward. As part of Buckingham Nicks, she had had to work numerous part-time jobs to support herself and her partner as they attempted to establish themselves. At the same time, she found herself being coerced to appear nude on the cover of their debut album, which she later admitted was a traumatic experience.

However, by the time she was in Fleetwood Mac, she knew exactly how she deserved to be treated and found in McVie a valuable female friend and ally in a male-dominated world. The quote is about knowing your own value and taking up space accordingly, while also explaining how an air of confidence and remaining an enigma can often put you in good stead in social situations.