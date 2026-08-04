Quote Of The Day By David Gilmour: 'Our Music ... Will Be Forgotten ...'

British musician David Gilmour became one of the most celebrated guitarists of his generation with Pink Floyd, the group he joined in 1968. With visionary co-founders including Syd Barrett and Roger Waters, Pink Floyd dealt in experimental, folk-tinged psychedelia through the 1960s before enjoying increasing commercial success with their Waters-led concept albums of the 1970s.

1973's "Dark Side of the Moon" is arguably the group's masterpiece, showcasing their grand musical vision as well as highlighting Gilmour's exploratory yet melodic guitar style. Another commercial peak came in 1979 with "The Wall," again masterminded by Waters. However, Waters left the group in the early 1980s and instigated a legal challenge against the band when it became clear that Gilmour and the remaining members planned to continue without him.

Despite continuing to release the occasional album and tour under the band's name, in recent decades Pink Floyd has waned as a group, with Gilmour increasingly establishing himself as a solo performer with numerous albums and tours to his name. He is repeatedly ranked among the world's best guitarists by music magazines and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Pink Floyd in 1996, but as our Quote of the Day from Gilmour makes clear, he is unconcerned when it comes to his own legacy.