The 5 Best Rock Albums Of 1970

Following the star studded 1960s, which brought folk, rock 'n' roll, and more to the mainstream, the year 1970 had big shoes to fill. However, it undoubtedly kept up the momentum and delivered some of the most classic albums of the decade to come. Many of the most recognizable rock acts of the era released full albums, from the Beatles (with their final record as a group), the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and many more. The most notable trend within rock was the stars' influence from folk music specifically, which blended with late '60s aesthetics to bring folk rock fully to the mainstream. Many of rock's best albums were heavily of this folk rock style, but alternative and mainstream rock also achieved impressive heights in 1970.

In this list, we'll highlight the very best rock albums of the year, most of which recorded by the legendary figures atop the genre in the '60s, '70s and beyond — including members of the Beatles, legendary rock groups, and collaborative supergroups. Most of these records are from storied collaborators, specifically bands and supergroups, who captured enough raw creativity to create a long list of memorable albums and songs.