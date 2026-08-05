Quote Of The Day By Zakk Wylde: 'I Just Always Think It's Funny When People Ask Me ...'
Beard, brawn, and boom — that sums up the legacy of the master shredder Zakk Wylde. Born in New Jersey in 1967, Wylde discovered the six-string deity he would worship for the rest of his life while still in elementary school, and he grew up playing in local bands. Yet nothing could have prepared him for the wild — pardon the pun — career he would embark on after joining the legendary Ozzy Osbourne's solo band. In fact, he's one of Ozzy's former bandmates who said nothing but good things about working with the Prince of Darkness.
Wylde's career wasn't only limited to being Ozzy's guitarist. He fronted Pride & Glory as well as the highly underrated Black Label Society — who should be mandatory listening for anybody with even the mildest interest in heavy metal. A man unafraid of what others think, Wylde also took on probably the biggest challenge of his career by joining the reformed Pantera, where he would fill the spot occupied by one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Dimebag Darrell, whose violent death was one of the most devastating days in rock history.
Even though Wylde makes everything look easy onstage, the truth is, his journey to stardom is one that's been paved with sacrifice and putting in the hard work. It's for this reason that he's today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Zakk Wylde
"I just always think it's funny when people ask me, they're like, 'Oh, do you still practice?' I'm like, 'Yeah.'"
Speaking to Guitar Messenger at NAMM 2015, Zakk Wylde revealed this as he explained the overall passion he has for music and how he continues to put in the work to maintain his edge. He equated it to how NBA stars Michael Jordan and Larry Bird would still practice even when they were at the top of their game.
If anything, this quote demonstrates the importance of routine and discipline to not only get you to the top but also to keep you there for the long haul.
Deeper Meaning of Zakk Wylde's Quote — Discipline
Zakk Wylde picked up a guitar at a young age and practiced until his skills got him noticed. Despite reaching the top of the musical summit with Ozzy Osbourne, he refused to take his success for granted or coast on his achievements. If he was to remain one of the best guitarists in the world, he knew that practice makes perfect — even when you're already a rock god.
For Wylde, he learned how to fall in love with the process just as much as the result. This is something applicable to everybody — no matter what you do in life. Yes, put in the recommended 10,000 hours to become a master of a craft, but also rise and grind to sharpen that knife and ensure the edge is still intact.
Repetition breeds retention, and it's all muscle memory at the end of the day. In the mental gym of life, it's about showing up and putting in the work. By doing so, it maintains all that you have achieved and makes you better than what you were yesterday.
More Quotes From Zakk Wylde
- "Every band is a reflection of what you digest and what you love."
- "If you want to learn so bad then you invest the time in it and practice all the time."
- "Whether you're playing Madison Square Garden for three nights or me and you are playing in a cover band and a wedding band on weekends, we're still playing music, and that's what we're going to do."
- "I remember reading an interview with Keith Richards and they said to him, 'Do you think you'll ever retire?' and he goes, 'Retire from what? Reading a good book? Having a cup of coffee?' Why would you retire from this? It's a good analogy from Keith."
- "Guitar players should put their egos away at times."
- "We don't have fans, we have fams -– as in families."
- "Whatever it is you love, do it ... You have to have passion for what you do."
- "With all your friends in your life, lions attract lions, you know? And the hyenas you hang out with, that sorts itself out later!"