Quote Of The Day By Zakk Wylde: 'I Just Always Think It's Funny When People Ask Me ...'

Beard, brawn, and boom — that sums up the legacy of the master shredder Zakk Wylde. Born in New Jersey in 1967, Wylde discovered the six-string deity he would worship for the rest of his life while still in elementary school, and he grew up playing in local bands. Yet nothing could have prepared him for the wild — pardon the pun — career he would embark on after joining the legendary Ozzy Osbourne's solo band. In fact, he's one of Ozzy's former bandmates who said nothing but good things about working with the Prince of Darkness.

Wylde's career wasn't only limited to being Ozzy's guitarist. He fronted Pride & Glory as well as the highly underrated Black Label Society — who should be mandatory listening for anybody with even the mildest interest in heavy metal. A man unafraid of what others think, Wylde also took on probably the biggest challenge of his career by joining the reformed Pantera, where he would fill the spot occupied by one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Dimebag Darrell, whose violent death was one of the most devastating days in rock history.

Even though Wylde makes everything look easy onstage, the truth is, his journey to stardom is one that's been paved with sacrifice and putting in the hard work. It's for this reason that he's today's quote of the day.