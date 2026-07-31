5 Love Songs Inspired By Greek Myths

As described in Greek myth, sirens are half-woman and either half-bird or half-fish — and definitely not mermaids. Despite the alarming look, their voices are so entrancing that sailors are compelled to follow — never mind if that ends in drowning or shipwreck. In the "Odyssey," Odysseus and his crew know they will be sailing past the sirens' haunt, so he directs his sailors to plug their ears with wax. Ever curious, he has himself tied to the ship's mast so he can hear the song and survive.

This is all pretty heavy stuff for a love song, but then love is so often a complicated, even dangerous thing. Lyricist Larry Beckett and musician Tim Buckley clearly knew this when writing "Song to the Siren." Here, the sailor knows exactly what he's in for. "Now my foolish boat is leaning / Broken, lovelorn, on your rocks," sings Buckley. He performed it on, of all things, the last episode of "The Monkees" in 1968. But, stung by teasing over one line — "I'm as puzzled as the oyster" — Buckley refused to record "Song to the Siren" until it was rewritten. Alas, that meant Pat Boone got in first with a 1969 cover, which turned a haunting meditation on love and longing into a goofy embarrassment.

Despite Buckley's early death in 1975, the song got another chance when Elizabeth Fraser recorded a 1983 cover with This Mortal Coil. Originally meant as a B-side, it sold around 500,000 copies and led to even more renditions from infatuated artists like George Michael, Sinead O'Connor, and Robert Plant.