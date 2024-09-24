Lies About Hades And Persephone You Always Believed

Certain stories stand the test of time, if only because they speak to some present concern. This is especially true of the ancient Greek story of Hades and Persephone, which features a young girl abducted from her home and forced into marriage in a distant land — in this case, the land of the dead. Toss in some typical Olympian god machinations and inventive Greek reasoning related to the natural world, and you've got a tale that's lasted thousands of years.

But as is often the case with familiar information, much of what's repeated gets taken as fact without verification. Moderns also add shades of meaning to the tale of Hades and Persephone that folks believe come from the tale itself. Often, such misreading stems from grafting current-day narrative conventions and moral values onto ancient peoples, like wondering why Persephone has so little "agency," as a 21st-century graduate student might write.

This is especially true because stories like Hades' and Persephone's have been rewoven into numerous contemporary forms. Hades is often depicted as a cruel autocrat under whose thumb a rebellious Persephone chafes — a very modern-day take. But the truth is, happiness in marriage was not a prerequisite to the Greeks. The day-to-day substance of Hades' and Persephone's relationship — whether struggle-ridden, amicable, lovey-dovey, etc. — isn't discussed in the myth at all. It's more of a story about Demeter, Persephone's mother. In this way, the tale reflects broader Greek practices related to the absorption of wives into a husband's household but isn't representative of a typical marriage.

[Featured image by Alvesgaspar via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]