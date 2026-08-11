The No. 1 Song On August 11, 1987 Sounds Even More Soul-Searching Today

Unsurprisingly for a song as seemingly pitch-perfect as "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," it took a long time to reach its final form and went through many iterations in the process. Known at different points throughout '86 as "Under the Weather," "The Weather Girls," "Under the Weather Girls," and "Desert Of Our Love," the original kernel that would grow into "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" was a Larry Mullen Jr. drum line.

As producer Daniel Lanois told Hot Press, "We always look for those beats that would qualify as a signature for the song. And that certainly was one of those ... we just didn't want to let go of that beat, it was so unique." As Lanois goes on to explain, the Edge added his guitar to it next, and it continued slowly building, gradually taking on the more gospel-inspired qualities we know from the final product. Bono's input is responsible for the overwhelming majority of the religious components, and according to the Edge, they were just what the song needed.

In the Book "U2 by U2," Edge describes Bono's addition to the song by saying, "There are only a few moments of full-on electricity-in-the-air creativity that I remember from the making of [Joshua Tree], but the birth of 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For' is One." He describes how Bono "just nailed this fantastic melody that came out of a classic soul tradition" and from then, the song's greatness and eventual success started to become obvious.