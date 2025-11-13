5 Songs From The '80s That Nail The Meaning Of Life

For some, popular music from the 1980s is filled with frivolity bordering on the ridiculous. While hits like Wham's "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" or Falco's "Rock Me Amadeus" certainly don't delve into any profound issues of life, there were some artists who dug much deeper during that decade. Musicians like U2, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Sinead O'Connor, and Tears For Fears could definitely rock when they wanted to, but they also explored emotionally complex themes in their work. They even touched on that eternal question — what is the meaning of life? — in one aspect or another.

This subject is as personal and unique as a fingerprint, yet humanity has long returned to that same core question — just as these artists did. U2 faced it head-on with its 1987 hit "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," which deals with the search for a deeper meaning in life. From Prince's 1984 hit "Let's Go Crazy," which celebrates joy and purpose as defenses against despair, to Tears for Fears' 1983 single "Mad World," which voices our shared existential dread, these 1980s songs nailed the many aspects of what it means to be alive.