Quote Of The Day By James Hetfield: 'Don't Look Back, Because ...'

James Hetfield's importance to the history of heavy metal cannot be understated. Along with his brethren in Metallica, the frontman brought thrash to the masses with groundbreaking records like "Master of Puppets" and "Metallica" (aka "The Black Album"). With global album sales in excess of 125 million, Metallica are, quite simply, unavoidable — and Hetfield's experiences have taught some valuable lessons about making music.

Born on August 3, 1963, Hetfield was a keen musician from a young age. As a kid, he played piano before discovering his brother's drum kit and eventually picking up a guitar. In high school, he joined a band called Obsession, honing his craft by performing Black Sabbath and Thin Lizzy covers in a friend's garage. Hetfield played in a few bands prior to Metallica's formation in 1981, but he hasn't looked back since then.

Metallica's journey hasn't always been smooth sailing, though. While the band has enjoyed continued commercial success for over 40 years, their output hasn't always been warmly received by fans and critics. With that in mind, our quote of the day provides some insights into Hetfield's mentality, which has inspired many of Metallica's creative decisions throughout the years.