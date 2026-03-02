These 5 Metallica Songs Are Critical Flops — But To Us, They'll Always Rock Hard

Say the word "metal," and Metallica is likely the first band that comes to mind. Well, it probably helps that the group has "metal" in its actual name, but don't let that take away from the fact that Metallica is the poster child for the genre. Despite the extraordinary success over multiple decades and adulation from fans around the globe, not every song has been a hit. Some tracks have received the notorious thumbs-down from critics and appeared on several worst-of lists. Ouch!

Even though these songs fail to be in the same league as the likes of "Master of Puppets," "Blackened," and "Nothing Else Matters" (which Elton John calls one of the best songs ever), that doesn't mean they suck. For us, they still know how to get the one-person-in-a-car party started and turn every traffic jam into a mosh pit. At the end of the day, the worst Metallica song is still better than many bands at their best in heavy metal.

So, in deciding which songs to feature for this list, we pored over several worst-of lists from the likes of reputable metal publications, such as Metal Hammer and Ultimate Classic Rock, to find these so-called critical flops, and here we provide our own reasons as to why these tracks are actually total bangers!