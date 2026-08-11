Cyndi Lauper Recorded This 1983 Song As A Demo — It Would Become Her First No. 1 Hit

Cyndi Lauper launched her pop career at two speeds: fast and frothy, and slow and sorrowful. The first came in the form of "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," of course, her zippy introduction to the listening public. But it was her second hit, the evocative "Time After Time," that proved Lauper had more than hiccupy Betty Boop vocals in her bag of musical tricks. It went from demo to No. 1 in a flash of romantic longing and affirmed Lauper as a performer of intriguing range and nuance. It was even Epic Record's choice for the first single from the record, though Lauper insisted "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" better represented the spirit of the album and pushed it to be her initial release.

How could a tune so long-lasting and far-reaching have come together so quickly? Call it the pressure of the last-minute request, one of those tricky, fate-driven phenomena that often brings out the best in creatives who might not produce something as special if given all the time they need. For Lauper, working in a crunch turned out to be the best of all situations; it allowed her to transcend the tragic details of her life and provided a pinnacle moment early in her solo career that helped make 1984 the decade's best musical year, by far.