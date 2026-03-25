5 No. 1 Songs From 1984 That Prove It Was The Decade's Best Year For Music

The year 1984 was more than just a world-famous dystopian novel; it was also the year modern music underwent an expansion like few other years in history. There were so many incredible albums and songs released by artists who would go on to redefine the fabric of pop music. If you were fortunate enough to be in the middle of it while it was happening, you know how exciting it was to turn on the radio, tune in to MTV, or head to the record store to see what was coming next.

How does a No. 1 song prove 1984 was a decade-defining year for music? We think the song has to be not just commercially successful, but also push the bounds of what music could be, both for the era and for the future. It also helps if the song wasn't just a musical phenomenon but also culturally significant and a timeless addition to the music video movement. And if the song helped to elevate the artist to new heights of fame or kick off a noteworthy career? Then all the better.

Whether it was the divine melodrama of Prince's "When Does Cry," the electrifying synth-driven throb of Van Halen's "Jump," or the slinky smoothness of Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do With It?" the musical vibe crisscrossing the top hits of 1984 were era-defining works that reset the timeline.