5 No. 1 Songs From 1984 That Prove It Was The Decade's Best Year For Music
The year 1984 was more than just a world-famous dystopian novel; it was also the year modern music underwent an expansion like few other years in history. There were so many incredible albums and songs released by artists who would go on to redefine the fabric of pop music. If you were fortunate enough to be in the middle of it while it was happening, you know how exciting it was to turn on the radio, tune in to MTV, or head to the record store to see what was coming next.
How does a No. 1 song prove 1984 was a decade-defining year for music? We think the song has to be not just commercially successful, but also push the bounds of what music could be, both for the era and for the future. It also helps if the song wasn't just a musical phenomenon but also culturally significant and a timeless addition to the music video movement. And if the song helped to elevate the artist to new heights of fame or kick off a noteworthy career? Then all the better.
Whether it was the divine melodrama of Prince's "When Does Cry," the electrifying synth-driven throb of Van Halen's "Jump," or the slinky smoothness of Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do With It?" the musical vibe crisscrossing the top hits of 1984 were era-defining works that reset the timeline.
Jump - Van Halen
Though the Pointer Sisters had a very successful showing with their version of a song called "Jump," it was actually Van Halen's "Jump" from their somewhat-crossover album "1984" that made music fans sit up and take notice. The scorching guitar work that had always been a hallmark of the band's sound was suddenly expanded by the addition of a catchy synthesizer hook. It would become a standard for '80s teens trying to learn recognizable riffs to impress their friends. It was also a savvy signal that the band was ready to evolve into more commercially viable territories.
The slick and tricky synth work came courtesy of Eddie Van Halen, who finally took the opportunity to show off his musical chops beyond his exceptional axe work. If it felt like the inclusion of electronic sounds in the straightforward guitar-and-drums Van Halen formula was a bit counterintuitive, the screeching party vocals from David Lee Roth and the emphatic "enjoy your life" philosophy remained firmly in place.
"Jump" bounced Van Halen all the way to No. 1 — their first time at the top of the charts — for five consecutive weeks at the beginning of 1984. Even if the band was headed for a break-up that would completely rearrange their future, this classic tune was a sign that this year would be a seminal era in modern music.
Time After Time - Cyndi Lauper
It feels like Cyndi Lauper has been a part of the pop landscape forever. But there was a moment when the wild-haired, power-voiced siren hadn't yet appeared to make the '80s music scene adorably whimsical. After dropping her 1983 Technicolor party anthem "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" like a glitter bomb, she did a full about-face with "Time After Time," a heartache with a melody that showed off the singer's incredible depth and range.
The song was a perfect choice to present a softer side of the eccentric, red-haired sprite known for hiccupping lyrics and using her mom in her music videos. It was a melancholy exploration of how hard it can be to maintain a connection with your partner despite your best intentions. The song clinched the No. 1 spot for two weeks in June 1984. The bittersweet contrast to the chipper vibe of "Girls" one-upped that single's No. 2 status.
Lauper's cutesy personality and colorful aesthetic would become an '80s standard for fashion bugs looking to emulate an original, though the image is highly dated more than 40 years later. But the striking maturity and genuine emotion stirred by "Time After Time" gave 1984 a ballad that truly transcended time.
When Doves Cry - Prince
Prince was already on his way to a career pinnacle with his breakout 1982 album "1999," but the musical genius exceeded all expectations with his next release: the soundtrack accompanying his semi-autobiographical film, "Purple Rain." The lead single was the electrifying "When Doves Cry," a haunting mid-tempo scorcher that explored a couple's violent tension. Those of us who were on the scene when it first showed up are likely to have indelible memories of the scratchy Arabesque guitar improv that opens the song. It was like nothing we had ever heard before and sparked a fervor that would put Prince into a class of his own.
For five weeks in a row in July 1984, "When Doves Cry" stayed at the No. 1 spot, a first for the one-man recording studio who wrote, arranged, produced, and performed all the instruments in the song. It made the summer even hotter and stirred up interest in the "Purple Rain" theatrical release, which marked Prince's big-screen acting debut.
The soundtrack had even more hits in store, including "Let's Go Crazy" and the gospel-tinged title track. But it was "When Doves Cry" that gave Prince a step up to a more mainstream audience and helped make 1984 a musical year like no other. It also reinforced the idea that there will never be another musician like Prince.
What's Love Got To Do With It? - Tina Turner
Just when it seemed like Tina Turner had seen the last of her commercial success, she burst like a supernova back onto the scene with "What's Love Got To Do With It?" The anthemic declaration of independence was a clarion call to the industry that signaled Turner's next act, separate from her past with ex-husband Ike and ready to carry the world on her own powerful shoulders.
Turner was mounting a comeback and had released a single showcasing her newer, more sophisticated sound the previous year. It was a cover of Al Green's soul classic "Let's Stay Together," and it took all of the rock goddess's strongest attributes and put them in a more grown-up atmosphere. So when "What's Love Got To Do With It?" started making waves in 1984, the wheels had already been greased. This more mature version of Turner merged with the existing rock 'n' roll belter. The song was a perfect fit for all formats of pop radio and proved that Turner was no side piece or novelty act from the past.
The song spent three weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 1984. More than just a pivotal song for the year, it was also the inception of Turner's superstardom, a phase that would last well into the future and make her one of the world's biggest musical stars. Even if Tina Turner didn't love the song, her fans did.
Like a Virgin - Madonna
It may seem almost quaint this far down the line, but the loosening of sexual mores in the world of pop music was helped along exponentially by the appearance of Madonna's "Like a Virgin." It was the lead single from her groundbreaking album of the same name and showed up in late 1984 to finish out an already milestone year in outrageous fashion. The title was enough to get puritanical '80s parents hot under the collar while heating up the music charts and the dance floor. This was Madonna 2.0, the next phase in the unleashing of a celebrity juggernaut who rewrote just about every public culture rule imaginable.
"Like a Virgin" was smoother and more polished than Madonna's earlier singles, thanks to the finesse of wonder producer Nile Rodgers. He helped refine her sound and challenged her voice to reach in a more nuanced direction. It was the sort of step up the superstar needed to prove she wasn't a one-hit wonder and to open the door to the next phase of her success.
Much like Madonna rising on the gondolas of Venice in the video, the song slinked to the top of the charts in December 1984. Then, "Like a Virgin" stayed at No. 1 for six long weeks. She performed the song at MTV's inaugural VMA ceremony, clad in a wedding dress and setting heads on fire as only a rule-breaking provocateur can.