Quote Of The Day By Carly Simon: 'Life Is A Dream Even In Its ...'
The best musicians are often those who bare their souls to the world, and that's why Carly Simon is one of the greats. Born in New York City in 1943, she is the daughter of Richard Simon, one of the brains behind the world-renowned publishing giant Simon & Schuster. The passion for the arts and storytelling clearly runs in the Simon family's blood, as Carly and her siblings ventured into various artistic fields.
Carly and her sister Lucy joined forces as the Simon Sisters in the 1960s, establishing themselves as talented upcomers in the music industry, before Carly pursued a solo career as a singer-songwriter in the 1970s. A difficult decision, undoubtedly, but one that turned out to be the right one for her journey as a revered artist. As a matter of fact, 1972 was arguably the best year in Carly Simon's career, with a major highlight being her hit "You're So Vain" topping the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks as 1973 rolled around.
An award-winning, hall-of-fame music career followed, as well as a new adventure as a children's author. Yet Carly Simon also encountered challenges in her life, including cancer and Parkinson's disease. Despite this, she continued to do what she does best: create and inspire. It's for this reason that she's today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Carly Simon
"Life is a dream even in its most painful moments, it's a dream that we can dance to."
Carly Simon said this to the Associated Press (via Fox News) in 2008. The quote materialized after the singer-songwriter discussed the inspiration of Brazilian music behind her album "This Kind of Love," and how she decided to incorporate a carnival atmosphere into her lyrics.
It's a powerful reframing of how to look at life through a musical perspective, demonstrating that you only stop dancing when the music ends.
Deeper Meaning of Carly Simon's Quote — Life Isn't Easy, Though It's Still Beautiful
From cancer to divorce, Carly Simon had experienced a tumultuous time in her own life when she gave this interview. Even so, she chose to remain upbeat about the fact she's even around to talk about it.
Her quote perfectly summarizes this mindset. Ultimately, life is a gift that comes with absolutely no guarantees or promises. Yet it's so beautiful, rare, and unique that sadness and grief are often the price we pay to experience its wonders.
Simon's quote is reminiscent of another famous line from "The Crow" (which also possesses the greatest movie soundtrack of all time): "It can't rain all the time." At some point, the sun comes out to wash it all away; sometimes, it's just about making it through the darkness.
More Quotes From Carly Simon
- "These days I move more slowly, I lean on others more than I once did, and I have learned to accept that every day will look a little different. But I am still very much here."
- "I'm constantly reemerging in my life."
- "Seeing things that are bothering you written down takes away their power. It gives you a perspective. Helps you contain them."
- "I always live in some kind of anticipation of something good happening."
- "Music has always known when to arrive. It has rescued me more times than I can count. It is like a cat or dog that quietly appears beside you when it senses you are not quite yourself."