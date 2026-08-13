Quote Of The Day By Carly Simon: 'Life Is A Dream Even In Its ...'

The best musicians are often those who bare their souls to the world, and that's why Carly Simon is one of the greats. Born in New York City in 1943, she is the daughter of Richard Simon, one of the brains behind the world-renowned publishing giant Simon & Schuster. The passion for the arts and storytelling clearly runs in the Simon family's blood, as Carly and her siblings ventured into various artistic fields.

Carly and her sister Lucy joined forces as the Simon Sisters in the 1960s, establishing themselves as talented upcomers in the music industry, before Carly pursued a solo career as a singer-songwriter in the 1970s. A difficult decision, undoubtedly, but one that turned out to be the right one for her journey as a revered artist. As a matter of fact, 1972 was arguably the best year in Carly Simon's career, with a major highlight being her hit "You're So Vain" topping the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks as 1973 rolled around.

An award-winning, hall-of-fame music career followed, as well as a new adventure as a children's author. Yet Carly Simon also encountered challenges in her life, including cancer and Parkinson's disease. Despite this, she continued to do what she does best: create and inspire. It's for this reason that she's today's quote of the day.