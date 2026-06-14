5 Carly Simon Songs That Prove 1972 Was The Best Year Of Her Career

The opening song of Carly Simon's 1972 album "No Secrets," "The Right Thing to Do," is a pure love ballad. She explains, simply, that loving her partner is the right thing to do, assuring the love interest that she will remain true to them. "I know you've had some bad luck with ladies before / They drove you or you drove them crazy / But more important is I know you're the one and I'm sure / Lovin' you's the right thing to do," Simon sings over expressive piano and a tastefully light rhythm section.

The song is also a marker of how the narrator's own life has changed, with the lyrics reflecting how the newfound structure provided by the relationship has brought comfort despite curtailing the narrator's freedom. "That the river flowed right to my door / Making me just a little too free," the tune goes on. However, it's bittersweet in that it makes clear that the lover isn't always present, describing them as being 10,000 miles away.

Famously, the song was written only a few months into Simon's relationship with the musician James Taylor, who also provided feedback on the song during the writing process. His presence can also be felt in a musical reference, with Simon singing, "Set me movin' to your sweetest song," a reference to his 1970 track "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)." It peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, cementing Simon as a bankable star and thrusting her relationship with Taylor, with whom she would later often duet, into the spotlight.