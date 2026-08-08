Guitarist Ranked Among Rolling Stone's Greatest Of All Time Celebrates 65 Today

Perhaps more accurately described as "The Shimmer" rather than "The Edge," U2's one-of-a-kind guitarist stands out for precisely that reason: reverb-saturated, shimmering strums, a clean and clear tone, minimalistic, subtle chord shifts, and a focus on feeling and songwriting over flashy, attention-seeking shredding. Back in 2023, he made No. 47 on Rolling Stone's list of the best guitarists of all time. And on August 8, 2026, he turns 65.

The Edge, real name David Howell Evans, tends to get clowned on a lot in certain snobbish circles for not walking off-stage with bleeding fingertips every night. But does anyone else sound like him? Has anyone ever? Did another guitarist elevate U2's in their '80s "The Joshua Tree" heyday to become the biggest rock band in the world? We think not. The Edge began on the cutting edge of innovation, taking cues from punk in 1970's Dublin to fashion his own, effects-laden sound. He, Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton, and Bono grew up in an Ireland afflicted by the Troubles, which inspired songs like Sunday Bloody Sunday. They knew each other at Mount Temple Comprehensive School, got together as teenagers to form U2, and have been together ever since, selling 111 million records worldwide, earning 22 Grammys, and changing the face of rock.

It's inconceivable to imagine U2's success, history, entire sound, and specific songs such as "With or Without You" (real meaning and all) without The Edge. His take on guitar music is what framed the lofty sentiments evident in U2's music and gave it the lift it needed to reach its heights.