John Lennon Apologized For Rock's Most Infamous Remark 60 Years Ago Today

August 11, 1966, might be the day that the great Beatlemania wave finally broke, rolling back to reveal four scared, nervous 20-somethings fearing for their livelihoods — and their lives. It was on this day, 60 years ago, that John Lennon, flanked by Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison, apologized for saying that the Beatles were "more popular than Jesus."

"I'm not anti-God, anti-Christ or anti-religion," a serious Lennon told reporters at Chicago's Astor Tower Hotel (per Rolling Stone). "I was not knocking it. I was not saying we're better or greater, or comparing us with Jesus Christ as a person or God as a thing or whatever it is. I happened to be talking to a friend, and I used the word 'Beatles' as a remote thing — 'Beatles' like other people see us. I said they are having more influence on kids and things than anything else, including Jesus. I said it in that way, which was the wrong way."

Lennon's comments have been viewed as rock's most infamous remarks, but the context of his comments has been lost in the past decades. And what we now see as a mild controversy had a profound effect on the Fab Four, leading the group to finally call it a hard day's night.