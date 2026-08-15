The 5 Best Yacht Rock Solos Of All Time

Speculation may abound with regards to the mysterious numerology in the song's title, but Chicago's "25 or 6 to 4," with Terry Kath's hard-rocking power-chord guitar riff and driving horn section, satisfies the heavier side of yacht rock (paradoxical as that idea may be). At the time of the song's release on 1970's "Chicago II", the band was still hungry and that youthful edge propels the track forward. But while the song was a smash in its own right, it was Kath's furious fretwork that emblazoned the track in the minds of a generation of guitarists.

Throughout the first two verse/chorus cycles, Kath injects high-octane electric blues that come off like a speed-demon Eric Clapton. That alone would be commendable, but the knuckle-busting phrases in the main solo are what set him apart. Where many guitarists of the era were happy to stay inside the four fret "blues box" so common to traditional rock soloing, Kath employs fluid legato phrasing that places him more in the camp of jazz masters. On top of that, his use of the wah-wah pedal infuses his leads with the kind of rhythmic cadences normally only heard in funk rhythm guitar.

It's a truly rip-roaring solo that illustrates why no less than Jimi Hendrix named Kath as a superior guitarist to himself, as well as the "best guitarist in the universe" (via Classic Rock History). The song would become a staple of the Chicago catalog and reach No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.